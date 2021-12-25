4,428 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $44.19 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

