Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $579,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.
In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
