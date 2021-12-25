Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $579,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

