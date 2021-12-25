Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $342,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

