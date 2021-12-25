Brokerages Set Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) PT at $475.00

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $320.19 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

