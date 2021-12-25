Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 3.3%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.38. 30,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 633,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $553.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

