Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1886519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $14,554,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

