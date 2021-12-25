The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.68

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 17204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

