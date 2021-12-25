Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.80

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

