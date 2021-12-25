TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Sells $287,692.64 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50.

TSP opened at $36.75 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

