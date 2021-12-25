Patrick Weiss Sells 3,918 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $324,606.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $235,284.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $510,224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $84.50 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

