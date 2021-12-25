Steven Randal Smith Sells 2,522 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LGIH stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

