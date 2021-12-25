Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 449,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 79.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 68,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortive by 66.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 97,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

