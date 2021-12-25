Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

