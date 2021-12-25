Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

