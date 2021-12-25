Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $19.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th.

MDRX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

