Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 7,311 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

