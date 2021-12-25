Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires $102,968.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $102,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.70. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

