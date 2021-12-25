Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,534 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

