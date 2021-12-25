EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,014 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of EMCOR Group worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $125.55 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

