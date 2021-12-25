Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $132.38 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

