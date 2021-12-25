Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.96 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

