Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,832 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

