Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 45 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,784.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

