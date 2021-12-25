Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head-To-Head Review

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 10.22% 15.97% 7.13% Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50%

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus target price of $267.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 130.56%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.50 $2.09 billion $6.85 36.34 Nephros $8.56 million 7.17 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -15.79

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Nephros on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

