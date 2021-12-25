The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 35.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 290,411 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Southern by 12.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

