Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $257,989,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

