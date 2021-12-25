Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $653.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $644.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

