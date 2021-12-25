Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,158,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

