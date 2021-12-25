Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $331.73 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.72 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

