Whittier Trust Co. Buys 104 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 30.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $572.01 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

