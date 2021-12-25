Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 951 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

