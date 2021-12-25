Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 6.7%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 21,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,580,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

