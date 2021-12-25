Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

