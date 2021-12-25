Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.