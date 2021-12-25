Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.