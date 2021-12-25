AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.29

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 60277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$580.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.76.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

