Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $122.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QLYS stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

