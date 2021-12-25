Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

