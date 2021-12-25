William J. Loewenthal Sells 11,087 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHPT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

