KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 20%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) shares rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 167,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 60,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.78 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

