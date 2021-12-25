Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

