U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,326 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

