Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 140,723 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $25.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,455 shares of company stock valued at $117,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
