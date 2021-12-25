Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 140,723 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $25.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,455 shares of company stock valued at $117,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

