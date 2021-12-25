Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NCR worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC raised its stake in NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

