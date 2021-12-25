U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.