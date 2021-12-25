U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,149 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 635,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

