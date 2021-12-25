AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,145 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ball by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.