AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 415,042 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415,042 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

