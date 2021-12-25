AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $157.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

