Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $278.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

