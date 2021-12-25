AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $698.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $635.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

